Park-Ohio (PKOH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.32. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $72,413.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,531. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 36.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

