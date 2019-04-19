Pareteum (TEUM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pareteum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pareteum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

TEUM opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Pareteum has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $443.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pareteum will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

