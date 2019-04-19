Pagegroup (PAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAGE. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 592.27 ($7.74).

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Monday. Pagegroup has a one year low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a one year high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 128,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £625,591.80 ($817,446.49). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £91,819.20 ($119,978.05).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

