Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.36. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 147.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $176,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $459,158. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 390.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 82,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at $3,666,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 306,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

