Otto Energy Limited (OEL) Insider Kevin Small Acquires 2,325,378 Shares

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) insider Kevin Small acquired 2,325,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$130,221.17 ($92,355.44).
Kevin Small also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Kevin Small acquired 5,674,622 shares of Otto Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$312,104.21 ($221,350.50).
- On Wednesday, February 20th, Kevin Small acquired 926,043 shares of Otto Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$59,266.75 ($42,033.16).
Shares of OEL opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Otto Energy Limited has a one year low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a one year high of A$0.08 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of $103.14 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00.
Otto Energy Limited, an oil and gas exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas primarily in North America. The company's principal projects include its 50% interest in the South Marsh Island 71 project, which covers an area of 12.16 square kilometers; 45% interest in the Bivouac Peak project covering an area of approximately 11.04 square kilometers; and 50 % interest in the VR 232 project covering an area of 18.31 square kilometers.
