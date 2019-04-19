OSI Systems (OSIS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

OSIS opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 27,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $2,423,251.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 69,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $6,112,075.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,135,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,657 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,447 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

