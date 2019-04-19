Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $567,879.00 and $8.92 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.58 or 0.11688064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00049223 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,214,718 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.