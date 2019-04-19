OrganiGram (OGI) PT Raised to C$10.50

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$10.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

OGI stock opened at C$8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$3.78 and a 12-month high of C$10.03.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post 0.380862631863442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

