Orange (ORA) PT Set at €16.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.60 ($19.30).

Get Orange alerts:

Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.