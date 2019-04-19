Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Increased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $11,085,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2,346.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 637,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,518,368,000 after acquiring an additional 611,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,029,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15.2% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,125,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $109,572,000 after acquiring an additional 280,846 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $204,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $1,991,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,395,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

