Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pra Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pra Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.68 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Pra Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pra Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Pra Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Pra Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pra Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.