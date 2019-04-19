Opal Achieves Market Cap of $157,638.00 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Opal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Opal has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Opal has a total market capitalization of $157,638.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00021712 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00021037 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002538 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004753 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00109353 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,154,478 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam . Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

