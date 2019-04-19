Ondori Market Cap Reaches $546,663.00 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Ondori has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Ondori has a market cap of $546,663.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007486 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Ondori Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,790,017,635 coins and its circulating supply is 37,655,585,947 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

