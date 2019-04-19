OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. OMNOVA Solutions posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OMNOVA Solutions.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 41.90% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 89,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

