OmiseGO Price Down 1.2% This Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00037213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Independent Reserve, DragonEX, Coinrail and ABCC. OmiseGO has a market cap of $275.57 million and $65.97 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006304 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001031 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000419 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, ABCC, Radar Relay, DDEX, Huobi, AirSwap, Iquant, BX Thailand, BigONE, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Tidex, FCoin, IDEX, Liqui, Koinex, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM, BitBay, Braziliex, OKEx, Coinnest, Bitbns, Gate.io, Poloniex, Exmo, Hotbit, TDAX, COSS, Neraex, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, C2CX, Binance, Bittrex, DigiFinex, Crex24, IDCM, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Coinone, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, Mercatox, CoinEx, Kucoin, Zebpay, Coinrail, BitForex, IDAX, Ovis, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Upbit, CoinBene, GOPAX, TOPBTC, Tokenomy and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

