Olympus Labs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,582.00 (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Olympus Labs has traded up 52.4% against the dollar. One Olympus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, DDEX and FCoin. Olympus Labs has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $2,582.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.57 or 0.11827416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00050209 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001007 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00024368 BTC.

About Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs (CRYPTO:MOT) is a token. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc . Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io . The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

