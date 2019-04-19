OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3,255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Boeing by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Boeing by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 566,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $210,582,000 after acquiring an additional 158,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Boeing by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $380.07 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.47.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

