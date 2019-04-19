Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

OVBC stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.22. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $56.15.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

