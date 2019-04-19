Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8,336.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $88.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 40.50%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $35,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $305,785.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $486,847. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

