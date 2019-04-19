Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $256.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

