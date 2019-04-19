Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $186.59 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.57. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $1,353,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $164,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,060 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,442. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.31.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

