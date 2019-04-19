Nwam LLC Takes $230,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000.

DIA stock opened at $265.56 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $216.97 and a twelve month high of $269.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

