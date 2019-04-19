Nwam LLC Sells 500 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in AlarmCom by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 607 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $39,230.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 603 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $38,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,565,498.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,449,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $67.13 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

