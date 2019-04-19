Nwam LLC Acquires 672 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $161.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $164.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.6274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

