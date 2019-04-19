Nwam LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 7,902,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,909,000 after buying an additional 1,817,005 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after buying an additional 184,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,685,000 after buying an additional 1,459,845 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

