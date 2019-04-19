NVE (NVEC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.30. NVE has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 53.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in NVE by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 365,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in NVE by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NVE by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

