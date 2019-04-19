Nuvista Energy Ltd (NUVSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVSF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF remained flat at $$3.68 on Friday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

