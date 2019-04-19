Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $147,682.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Zebpay and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.87 or 0.12223372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00047852 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00025038 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,767,964,452 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, WazirX, Upbit, Koinex, Bittrex, Bitrue, Huobi, Bitbns, CoinBene, IDEX, BITBOX, Zebpay and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

