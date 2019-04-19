Novo Nordisk A/S Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,351 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,221% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.

NVO opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.45% and a net margin of 34.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

