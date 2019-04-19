Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,130 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Front Yard Residential worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 324,366 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RESI opened at $9.75 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 71.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

