Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,046 Shares of Tredegar Co. (TG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $600.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.00. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Tredegar had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $275.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TG. TheStreet upgraded Tredegar from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/northern-trust-corp-sells-4046-shares-of-tredegar-co-tg.html.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.