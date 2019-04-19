Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Resources Connection worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 99,923 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 1,204.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,397 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

RECN stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.22 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan J. Crawford sold 5,894 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $88,881.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 49,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $821,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,201 shares of company stock worth $2,883,213. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

