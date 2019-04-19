Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,471,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,052 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AHT. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

AHT opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

