Norges Bank Invests $30.54 Million in Domtar Corp (UFS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 869,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $3,535,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domtar from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UFS reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE UFS opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 50,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $2,677,576.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,348.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Buron sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $726,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $266,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,129 shares of company stock worth $7,765,651. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/norges-bank-invests-30-54-million-in-domtar-corp-ufs.html.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.