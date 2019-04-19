Norges Bank Invests $29.87 Million in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,945,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 41,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $597,339.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,316.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 306,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,760.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,848,487.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Norges Bank Invests $29.87 Million in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/norges-bank-invests-29-87-million-in-select-medical-holdings-co-sem.html.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.