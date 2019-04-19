Norges Bank Invests $28.76 Million in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,212,329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,757,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 299,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,863 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 53,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 798.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,764,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 197,490 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $155.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 14th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

