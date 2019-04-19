Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 408,797 Spire Inc (SR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 408,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,284,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Spire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Spire by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.23. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.54 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

