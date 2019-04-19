Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,421,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,267,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Trinity Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,140,911 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,375.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.90 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

