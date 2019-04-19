Nobilis Health (HLTH) Shares Down 16.7%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 772,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 138,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Benchmark raised Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nobilis Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Nobilis Health worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

