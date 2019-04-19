NMC Health PLC (NMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,248 ($55.51).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,230 ($55.27) to GBX 4,240 ($55.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

In other NMC Health news, insider Mark Tompkins sold 465 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,673 ($34.93), for a total value of £12,429.45 ($16,241.28).

NMC opened at GBX 2,518 ($32.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,110 ($27.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,376 ($57.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 18.10 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from NMC Health’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NMC Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

