Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Danaher by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 852.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $2,262,502.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 97,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $12,368,233.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,039 shares in the company, valued at $17,028,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

