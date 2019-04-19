Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ventas by 5,686.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,605 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $923.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.92 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $650,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $4,363,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,645,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,673. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-has-9-44-million-holdings-in-ventas-inc-vtr.html.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.