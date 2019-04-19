Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total value of $2,102,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,020,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,089,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,273 shares of company stock worth $44,907,567 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.44.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $399.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-oreilly-automotive-inc-orly.html.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.