Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AES Corp (AES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of AES worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AES by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,149,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 985,786 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in AES by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 725,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 117,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AES by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,267,000 after buying an additional 812,923 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AES by 503.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

AES stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

