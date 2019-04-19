Nicola Mining (NIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Nicola Mining Inc (CVE:NIM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 16000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

About Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 38 mineral claims located in Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont property comprising 20 mineral claims covering approximately 10,084 hectares area, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares area.

