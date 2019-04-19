NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 50.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $189.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

