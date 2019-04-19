New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $134.95 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

