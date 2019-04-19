New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.50 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $812,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,096,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,821,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,755 shares of company stock worth $10,174,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

