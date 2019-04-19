New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,401,000 after purchasing an additional 793,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,401,000 after purchasing an additional 793,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,113,000 after purchasing an additional 684,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,573,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,133,000 after purchasing an additional 463,087 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,091,000 after purchasing an additional 144,530 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.96.

STI stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

