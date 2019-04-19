New Gold (NGD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Gold from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.15 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.36.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Gold by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,332,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,350 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Gold by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,141 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in New Gold by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 19,036,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,698 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in New Gold by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,271,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in New Gold by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,274,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

